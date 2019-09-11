Antonio Brown to Participate in Patriots Practice Amid Rape Allegations

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be at practice, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against Brown on Tuesday alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions, per TMZ.

While speaking to the media, Belichick addressed how the Patriots plan to handle Brown amid the allegations against him:

According to Breer, Belichick also said, "Both Antonio and his representative have made statements ... We've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."

