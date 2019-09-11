Antonio Brown to Participate in Patriots Practice Amid Rape Allegations

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be at practice, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against Brown on Tuesday alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions, per TMZ.

While speaking to the media, Belichick addressed how the Patriots plan to handle Brown amid the allegations against him:

According to Breer, Belichick also said, "Both Antonio and his representative have made statements ... We've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

