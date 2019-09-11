Antonio Brown to Participate in Patriots Practice Amid Rape Allegations

Antonio Brown to Participate in Patriots Practice Amid Rape AllegationsSeptember 11, 2019
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that wide receiver Antonio Brown would be at practice, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against Brown on Tuesday alleging that he sexually assaulted her on three occasions, per TMZ.
While speaking to the media, Belichick addressed how the Patriots plan to handle Brown amid the allegations against him:
CBS Sports HQ
"We're taking it one day at a time." Bill Belichick says he expects Antonio Brown to practice today, and will monitor the situation for Brown's availability on Sunday against Miami. https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n https://t.co/gGESiXCgfb
According to Breer, Belichick also said, "Both Antonio and his representative have made statements ... We've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously."
