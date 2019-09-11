Drew Rosenhaus Rejects Antonio Brown Rape Allegations: 'This Is a Money Grab'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Drew Rosenhaus appeared on SportsCenter on behalf of New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown and denied ex-trainer Britney Taylor's civil lawsuit saying that the 10-year NFL veteran sexually assaulted and raped her three separate times.

"I wouldn't be doing this interview if I didn't believe Antonio," Rosenhaus said (h/t ESPN's Field Yates).

"These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I'm very confident his legal team has facts that will prove this."

The NFL agent also said that Taylor's civil lawsuit is a "money grab."

"I'll repeat this," Rosenhaus said. "This is a money grab. I believe this: This is a money grab."

Rosenhaus declined to answer whether the Patriots knew about the lawsuit before signing Brown, who landed with the team on Saturday. He also said that Brown and he were "anticipating this possibility" of a lawsuit but did not elaborate further.

He added that he's spoken with the NFLPA and that his client is willing to cooperate with anyone through the legal process. The agent also mentioned that he and Brown take Taylor's statements very seriously and do not "condone any conduct or behavior" outlined in the lawsuit.

Ben Shpigel of the New York Times reported news of the lawsuit Tuesday, which alleges that Brown committed the assaults over a two-year period from 2017 to 2018.

Per Taylor's lawsuit (h/t TMZ Sports), Brown "exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent" in the first instance. In the second, Taylor says Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back."

Taylor also said "Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her" in the final assault.

Brown has denied the allegations in Taylor's civil lawsuit and issued a statement through his attorney, Darren Heitner:

Brown said the two had a "consensual personal relationship" and believes that the civil lawsuit is being filed because he rejected Taylor's request for a $1.6 million investment in an unspecified "business project."

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Brown is looking to countersue for civil extortion.

Taylor also issued a statement, per the Associated Press.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision," Taylor said. "I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape."

The Patriots have issued a statement as well (h/t Nicole Yang of Boston.com), noting that the NFL will conduct an investigation.

"We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio's representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place."

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, it is "possible" that the NFL places Brown on the commissioner's exempt list.

Maske noted that the "NFL's personal conduct policy authorizes the league to use the exempt list if it believes after an investigation that a player might have violated the policy in certain ways, including by committing a sexual assault."

As of now, Brown is still an active member of the New England Patriots preparing for his team's game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Brown will practice Wednesday but would not provide further comment outside of the team's statement.