Khabib's Manager Ali Abdelaziz: '0%' Chance of McGregor Rematch; Targeting GSP

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia stands in his corner between rounds of his lightweight championship bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has said there is a "0.00" per cent chance the UFC lightweight champion will face Conor McGregor in a rematch.

The Russian is instead targeting a fight with Georges St-Pierre, as Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports (warning: contains profanity):

Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight belt against McGregor in October last year, winning in the fourth round via submission.

                                  

