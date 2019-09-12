FIFA 20: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

The release of FIFA 20 is creeping ever closer, with the Standard Edition of the game set to drop on September 27.

For those who purchase the Champions or Ultimate Editions of EA Sports' flagship franchise, they will be able to play on September 24.

EA recently built excitement with the release of the top-rated players:

For the first time since FIFA 16, Barcelona's Lionel Messi is rated above Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair were level on 94 last year, while the Juventus forward was on top in the two games prior.

Here's a look at some of the other top players by position:

You will be able to use your favourite players in FIFA 20's biggest new mode, Volta:

In Volta, you can use professional players of either gender or create a customisable Avatar—whom you can kit out with a range of clothing options, hairstyles and tattoos—to take part in small-sided urban games.

Matches can be three-, four- or five-a-side, with a variety of rule options to choose from, including futsal.

Skill moves, flair shots and passes have all been simplified in Volta, so showboating should be more straightforward.

As for the gameplay, EA has made a number of changes:

One-on-one situations will be more important than ever, and new options have been added for attackers and defenders alike.

Strafe Dribbling and Composed Finishing will help the former beat opponents or find the back of the net, while Active Touch Tackling will increase the likelihood of the latter retaining possession after making a successful tackle.

Revamped ball physics should make its movement on the ground and in the air more authentic, while free-kicks and penalties have been overhauled to give players greater control over the power and trajectory of their set pieces.

EA will hope these, along with a variety of other tweaks, give FIFA 20 a more successful life than FIFA 19 had. Its predecessor was plagued by issues throughout its cycle, from defending and goalkeeping inconsistencies to the broken timed finishing mechanic.

If FIFA 20 is the return to form the series needs, the developer will soon be able to put FIFA 19's travails behind it.