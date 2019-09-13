Booking Decisions That Must Be Made at WWE Clash of Champions 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Clash of Champions is a night where every title is on the line. New and old challengers get an opportunity to become suddenly relevant by capturing the gold they have longed for. It only makes sense to establish the best champions possible coming out of this event.

For this reason, the booking of the pay-per-view is vital to the future of the brand. The stars who walk out as champions will likely carry that gold throughout the rest of the year. A few missteps could ruin the excitement behind WWE's defining prizes.

New world champions could be crowned as Seth Rollins battles Braun Strowman and Kofi Kingston once more fights Randy Orton. The women's division could be completely changed by Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks or Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair.

Every division is hanging in the balance. What happens next could be massive, especially as SmackDown Live prepares for the transition to Fridays on Fox—new eyes will be on the company and its titleholders.

The following are the booking decisions that need to be made with this in mind, making sure the right stars are at the top of the card.