CC Sabathia Says He'd Have Season-Ending Surgery If Yankees Weren't Contenders

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

New York Yankees veteran pitcher CC Sabathia, who has made four trips to the injured list this year, said he would have already undergone season-ending surgery on his knee if the Yankees weren't playing so well.

"I think if this team wasn't in a position to win a championship, I probably would have had the surgery a long time ago," he told Dan Martin of the New York Post.

He added that his knee was holding up about as well as he could have expected coming into the year.

"This is way better than I thought," he said of the 2019 season. "I didn't think I was gonna get to this point, not with this knee. I think we knew coming into this season it was gonna be a battle. To still be able to have a chance to make starts is all I wanted."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.