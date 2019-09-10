Video: Watch Antonio Brown Talk to Fan About Joining Patriots While Driving

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 10, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown speaks to reporters after NFL football practice at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Antonio Brown very casually cruised into Gillette Stadium to start his tenure with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old receiver felt so relaxed that he rolled down the window of his car to answer a question from a Patriots fan:

The video is the latest example of Brown's warm welcome to New England. Following the Patriots' season-opening 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Tom Brady told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he'd "love" for Brown to move into his house.

Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Pats on Saturday afternoon hours after the Oakland Raiders granted his very public requested release, putting an end to a weeks-long saga. On Monday, the team added a 2020 option worth $20 million that can become guaranteed. 

The four-time All-Pro will likely make his Patriots debut Sunday at the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team. 

