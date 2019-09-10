Video: Watch Antonio Brown Talk to Fan About Joining Patriots While Driving

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Antonio Brown very casually cruised into Gillette Stadium to start his tenure with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old receiver felt so relaxed that he rolled down the window of his car to answer a question from a Patriots fan:

The video is the latest example of Brown's warm welcome to New England. Following the Patriots' season-opening 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Tom Brady told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he'd "love" for Brown to move into his house.

Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Pats on Saturday afternoon hours after the Oakland Raiders granted his very public requested release, putting an end to a weeks-long saga. On Monday, the team added a 2020 option worth $20 million that can become guaranteed.

The four-time All-Pro will likely make his Patriots debut Sunday at the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team.