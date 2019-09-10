Eagles Rumors: Malik Jackson to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Foot Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Malik Jackson #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles is carted off into the locker room in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 32-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is scheduled to have surgery next week after suffering a Lisfranc injury during a 32-27 victory over Washington on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Jackson is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Jackson was carted off in the fourth quarter, though the severity of the injury was not immediately known. He was later spotted leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

"I remember just doing a pass rush ... and I was on the ground the next [moment]," Jackson said of the play he was injured on, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I don't know what I did. I just got up, and it hurt more than it did the play before."

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson noted Monday that Jackson had suffered "a significant injury."

An MRI on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury.

Jackson was entering his first season in Philadelphia after spending the previous three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Eagles in March.

Jackson has piled up 32 sacks since 2013. Losing the 6'5", 290-pound interior lineman takes away one of the best pressure-generators in football, per Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo:

Sixth-year lineman Tim Jernigan will likely fill the void left by Jackson, with offseason acquisition Hassan Ridgeway also likely to see an uptick in action.

