Kobe Bryant, Mamba Sports Venture Lab Announce 'Mamba RISE' Training App

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Venture Lab announced the launch of the Mamba RISE mobile training app Wednesday.

While Bryant is a former NBA great with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mamba RISE app is aimed toward helping the development of football, baseball, softball and volleyball players. There are plans to add basketball, soccer and other sports to the mix in the future, however.

Mamba RISE is described as an app that helps athletes work on their "cognitive processing, response speed, and sports IQ" through the use of "life-like scenarios."

Mamba Sports Venture Lab CEO Jason Sada said in an official press release: "Mamba RISE represents the future of human performance training by enabling all athletes the ability to quickly develop core skills through high-speed repetitions and corrective feedback. The app will enable players at all levels to constantly improve at aspects of their craft anywhere, anytime."

Among the athletes who have already been brought on as spokespeople for the app are Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, softball star Lauren Chamberlain and volleyball star Simone Lee.

Alonso, who has burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019 by setting the Mets' single-season home run record, believes the Mamba RISE app gets results: "The benefits of Mamba Rise were clear to me from the moment I first tried it. This is a tool that could benefit a lot of high school, college and even pro hitters."

Mamba RISE is the first official product to be released by the Mamba Sports Venture Lab.

The app will be available on the Apple Store with both monthly and yearly subscription options, and more information regarding Mamba Rise is available at MambaRise.com.