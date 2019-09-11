Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

2 of 7

Better Than Usual

Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. ARI)

Unfortunately, Jackson doesn't get to play the Miami Dolphins every week. A QB1 finish in Week 1 was the result of Jackson lighting up the Dolphins for 324 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing. By the way, Jackson had just six rushing yards on three attempts, so his legs meant almost nothing to his huge fantasy performance.

It'll be tough to replicate what he did in Week 2, but the matchup should afford Jackson the chance at another big game. The Arizona Cardinals remain without top corners Robert Alford and Patrick Peterson, which definitely contributed to Matthew Stafford's 385 yards and three touchdowns for a QB4 finish last week. It's Jackson's turn to light up this bad Cardinals defense.

Tom Brady, NE (at MIA)

Late drafts pushed Brady up to QB13 in his final ADP information after he'd been coming off the board after the top 15 QBs and sometimes wasn't drafted at all depending on the league format. Even at 13, Brady looks like a great bargain following his 341-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was QB7 for Week 1 without Antonio Brown.

Brady and the New England Patriots getting the Dolphins in Week 2 after the drubbing Miami took in Week 1 almost seems unfair. Obviously, Brady is a must-start player until further notice.

Concerns

Jameis Winston, TB (at CAR)

A decent matchup on paper didn't mean much to Winston. By this point in his career, it's apparent he will fall apart in games without much notice. The San Francisco 49ers deserve credit for a better-than-expected defensive performance, but Winston's poor execution and generally bad decision-making is causing concern.

Besides those who drafted and used Winston last week, the bigger cries are coming from those with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard on fantasy rosters. Trusting these players to perform at a high level means also trusting Winston to get back on track.

Winston won't have it easy with a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Jared Goff couldn't get much going, with the Panthers surrendering the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs in Week 1. You might be better off staying away from Winston until he proves his season debut was just an aberration.

Kyler Murray, ARI (at BAL)

Murray started slowly in his NFL debut, but he was able to use the second half and overtime to rack up 308 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, in addition to three carries for 13 yards. He wound up as QB11 for Week 1, which should be considered a good start.

Continuing that start will be a challenge. A road trip to Baltimore is a huge test for the rookie and not one you'd consider fantasy-friendly. The Ravens held the Dolphins QBs to the fourth-fewest fantasy points among QBs. Murray and the Cardinals should provide better competition for the Ravens, but that doesn't mean Murray should be in your Week 2 lineup.