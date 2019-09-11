Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardSeptember 11, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
You're allowed to be legitimately concerned about the injuries coming out of Week 1. You're not allowed to make sweeping statements about players who underachieved or overachieved coming out of Week 1. Try to wait at least three games for that.
Sammy Watkins had the best fantasy performance of his career in the season opener, which started before Tyreek Hill got hurt and continued after Hill was out. With Hill sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, Watkins should remain in the spotlight as part of one of the best offenses in the league.
Taking a top player like Hill or Joe Mixon out of your lineup for weeks is cause for a deep look at the waiver wire. Disappointing performances from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing attack, Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield or Devonta Freeman after just a single game should not cause major roster shuffling.
Here's a first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 2. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
- New England Patriots (at Miami Dolphins)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at Oakland Raiders)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. Arizona Cardinals)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 2 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. ARI)
Unfortunately, Jackson doesn't get to play the Miami Dolphins every week. A QB1 finish in Week 1 was the result of Jackson lighting up the Dolphins for 324 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing. By the way, Jackson had just six rushing yards on three attempts, so his legs meant almost nothing to his huge fantasy performance.
It'll be tough to replicate what he did in Week 2, but the matchup should afford Jackson the chance at another big game. The Arizona Cardinals remain without top corners Robert Alford and Patrick Peterson, which definitely contributed to Matthew Stafford's 385 yards and three touchdowns for a QB4 finish last week. It's Jackson's turn to light up this bad Cardinals defense.
Tom Brady, NE (at MIA)
Late drafts pushed Brady up to QB13 in his final ADP information after he'd been coming off the board after the top 15 QBs and sometimes wasn't drafted at all depending on the league format. Even at 13, Brady looks like a great bargain following his 341-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was QB7 for Week 1 without Antonio Brown.
Brady and the New England Patriots getting the Dolphins in Week 2 after the drubbing Miami took in Week 1 almost seems unfair. Obviously, Brady is a must-start player until further notice.
Concerns
Jameis Winston, TB (at CAR)
A decent matchup on paper didn't mean much to Winston. By this point in his career, it's apparent he will fall apart in games without much notice. The San Francisco 49ers deserve credit for a better-than-expected defensive performance, but Winston's poor execution and generally bad decision-making is causing concern.
Besides those who drafted and used Winston last week, the bigger cries are coming from those with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard on fantasy rosters. Trusting these players to perform at a high level means also trusting Winston to get back on track.
Winston won't have it easy with a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Jared Goff couldn't get much going, with the Panthers surrendering the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs in Week 1. You might be better off staying away from Winston until he proves his season debut was just an aberration.
Kyler Murray, ARI (at BAL)
Murray started slowly in his NFL debut, but he was able to use the second half and overtime to rack up 308 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, in addition to three carries for 13 yards. He wound up as QB11 for Week 1, which should be considered a good start.
Continuing that start will be a challenge. A road trip to Baltimore is a huge test for the rookie and not one you'd consider fantasy-friendly. The Ravens held the Dolphins QBs to the fourth-fewest fantasy points among QBs. Murray and the Cardinals should provide better competition for the Ravens, but that doesn't mean Murray should be in your Week 2 lineup.
Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|3
|Tom Brady (NE)
|4
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|5
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|6
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|7
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|8
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|9
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|10
|Drew Brees (NO)
|11
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|12
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|13
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|14
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|15
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|16
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|17
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|18
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|19
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|20
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|21
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|22
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|23
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|24
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|25
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|26
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|27
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|28
|Case Keenum (WAS)
|29
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|30
|Gardner Minshew (JAC)
|31
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)
|32
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. IND)
The Tennessee Titans quickly destroyed the hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns with a lopsided Week 1 victory. That included a rare Henry receiving touchdown on a screen that went 75 yards. Henry added another 84 yards and a rushing TD on 19 carries to wind up as RB3, picking up where he left off at the end of last season.
Expecting Henry to turn into a regular contributor in the passing game probably isn't wise, but a busy role for him will always be there if the game is close or the Titans have a lead. More defensive performances like Week 1 will keep Henry busy. If that happens this weekend, he could rack up another big game against an Indianapolis Colts defense that yielded the second-most fantasy points to running backs last week.
Matt Breida, SF (at CIN)
Last season, Breida was able to morph into the top back in San Francisco when Jerick McKinnon was lost to a torn ACL before even playing a game. McKinnon is out again this season, yet Breida seemed to be behind Tevin Coleman before Coleman went down with an ankle injury in Week 1.
Breida took 15 carries for 37 yards and didn't catch his only target in last week's opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He gets a bump with Coleman sidelined, and he has a decent matchup in Cincinnati. Even if the 49ers work in Raheem Mostert, it should be Breida leading the way.
Concerns
Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. CHI)
The offseason/preseason worry about Lindsay's 2019 role seemed somewhat justified in Week 1. Even though he led the Denver Broncos running backs with 53.1 percent of the snaps, he was nearly even in carries with Royce Freeman. Freeman carried 10 times for 56 yards to Lindsay's 11 rushes for 43 yards. Lindsay had a better edge as a receiver with four receptions for 23 yards on six targets to Freeman's lone catch for five yards.
Freeman was on the field for 46.9 percent of the snaps. He topped 40 percent just two times in 2018, so already his role seems to be bigger in his second season. That's troublesome for Lindsay's fantasy value, as he might be more of an RB3/flex than the reliable RB2 we saw last season. Oh, and the Chicago Bears are coming off the second-best performance of the week against fantasy running backs.
Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SF)
An ankle injury limited Mixon to just 10 yards on six carries in Week 1, and he exited the game for good early in the second half. According to Adam Baum of the Cincinnati Enquirer, head coach Zac Taylor indicated the injury "certainly could have been a lot worse" and that Mixon's ankle is sprained, leaving him day-to-day. Giovani Bernard would be Mixon's handcuff, but this could take all week to determine Mixon's status.
Week 2 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Sammy Watkins, KC (at OAK)
The top star of Week 1 might not be a one-week wonder. Watkins wrecked the Jacksonville Jaguars en route to 198 yards and three touchdowns with nine receptions on 11 targets. He led all fantasy players with 46.8 fantasy points. The next-closest wide receiver was DeSean Jackson with 35.4.
Even though Watkins scored his first touchdown with Tyreek Hill still in the game, he completely took over after Hill went down in the second quarter and never returned. As evidenced by Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs can feature Watkins with great success, so he's moved into the WR1 conversation and could remain there until Hill gets back on the field. Facing an average Oakland Raiders defense this week doesn't hurt Watkins' cause.
Michael Gallup, DAL (at WAS)
After one game, Gallup is more than 20 percent of the way to his reception and yardage total from 2018. He took New York Giants for 158 yards and seven receptions on seven targets in what seemed like an easy win for the Dallas Cowboys.
Gallup had just two games with at least 60 yards last season and only one game with at least five receptions. After facing the easiest defense for wide receivers in Week 1, he faces the third-easiest defense this week. Play Gallup as a WR3, and hope for WR2 upside in this nice matchup.
Concerns
Stefon Diggs, MIN (at GB)
It's tough to get a handle on just how hurt Diggs was during Week 1. A hamstring injury bothered him in the days leading up to the team's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Diggs was able to play through it, although he didn't get many chances with Kirk Cousins throwing just 10 passes in a one-sided victory.
Diggs hauled in both of his targets for 37 yards and was on the field for just 60.4 percent of the snaps, so he was clearly limited by the injury and possibly the score. The Green Bay Packers posted a top-10 finish against fantasy wide receivers last week, which is another reason to be concerned about Diggs. Monitor his hamstring issue throughout this week before you make a call on his lineup status.
Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. CHI)
Sutton had an easy time getting to seven receptions on eight targets with 120 yards in a loss to the Oakland Raiders. The young Raiders defense battled through injuries and some inexperience in Week 1 and didn't pose a big threat. It won't be as easy when the Broncos host the Chicago Bears.
Only the Browns allowed fewer fantasy points to wide receivers in Week 1, and Sutton should draw the most attention coming off his big Week 1 performance. Keep him in your WR3/4 spot until he's consistently producing in both fantasy and reality.
Week 2 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Evan Engram, NYG (vs. BUF)
Opportunity has arguably been the biggest part of Engram's success as a strong fantasy tight end. He'll have plenty of it Sunday, assuming Sterling Shepard's status remains in doubt as he tries to recover from a concussion. With Shepard limited and Golden Tate suspended, Engram had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets.
Engram's big day was also somewhat tied to the Giants' need to throw it playing from behind. Of course, you may consider that to be the norm for the Giants on a weekly basis, in which case Engram's high target share should remain. He has a TE1 ceiling if Shepard can't play this week.
Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. ARI)
A huge 2019 debut provided some early justification for the Andrews offseason hype. He led the Baltimore Ravens in targets (eight) and receptions (eight) with 108 yards and a touchdown in the victory. For what it's worth, he caught the final score of the day when it was already 52-10 with 9:24 to go in the game, and he did so from Robert Griffin III. He played just 41.6 percent of the snaps.
Hopefully, Andrews earned himself more playing time with such a fantastic outing last week. The Ravens might want to feature Andrews when he takes on the Arizona Cardinals since Detroit Lions rookie T.J. Hockenson got the Cards for six receptions, 131 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. Calling Andrews a solid starter for Week 2 is more than fair.
Concern
Jordan Reed, WAS (vs. DAL)
Reed was unable to get cleared from his concussion to play in Week 1, and with a lengthy concussion history, nothing can be assumed about his status. A potential positive sign was the release of tight end J.P. Holtz, but it'll be Vernon Davis again if Reed sits out another week.
Week 2 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|George Kittle (SF)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|5
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|6
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|7
|Jared Cook (NO)
|8
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|9
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|10
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|11
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|12
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|13
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|14
|David Njoku (CLE)
|15
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|16
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|17
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|18
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|19
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|20
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|21
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|22
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|23
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|24
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|25
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|26
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|27
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|28
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|29
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|30
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|31
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|32
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|33
|Jordan Akins (HOU)
|34
|Ian Thomas (CAR)
|35
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Houston Texans (vs. JAC)
As a general tip, follow the matchups. It's a good idea if those streamers are widely available, but that's not the case for the Ravens (vs. ARI), Bills (at NYG) and Cowboys (at WAS).
Pivoting to the Texans might seem odd after a tough, back-and-forth game against the New Orleans Saints. However, instead of facing future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, they'll face rookie Gardner Minshew in a road start for the sixth-round pick. That's reason enough to take a shot on the Texans defense.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 26.4; Yahoo, 53.0
Week 2 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. ARI)
|2
|New England Patriots (at MIA)
|3
|Chicago Bears (at DEN)
|4
|Buffalo Bills (at NYG)
|5
|Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
|6
|Houston Texans (vs. JAC)
|7
|Carolina Panthers (vs. TB)
|8
|Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)
|9
|Denver Broncos (vs. CHI)
|10
|Kansas City Chiefs (at OAK)
|11
|Tennessee Titans (vs. IND)
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers (at DET)
|13
|Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at HOU)
|15
|Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
|16
|San Francisco 49ers (at CIN)
|17
|New York Giants (vs. BUF)
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. SEA)
|19
|Indianapolis Colts (at TEN)
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals (vs. SF)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Matt Bryant, ATL (vs. PHI)
The Atlanta Falcons coaxed Bryant out of retirement and then didn't give him a single point-scoring opportunity in Week 1. By the time the Falcons made it to the end zone, it was late in the game, so they tried two-point conversions. Expect Bryant to get actual opportunities in a potential high-scoring affair with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 38.6; Yahoo, 24.0
Week 2 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|2
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|3
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|4
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|5
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|6
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|7
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|8
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|9
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|10
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|11
|Matt Prater (DET)
|12
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|13
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|14
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|15
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|16
|Cairo Santos (TEN)
|17
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|18
|Austin Seibert (CLE)
|19
|Steven Hauschka (BUF)
|20
|Brandon McManus (DEN)