Report: Details Emerge on 76ers' Mike Scott's Tailgate Fight with Eagles Fans

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott reportedly will not be disciplined by the team for his role in an altercation outside Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Philadelphia Eagles' 32-27 win over Washington on Sunday.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, a 76ers spokesperson said the team reviewed the evidence and will not punish him as long as there are no new developments in the story.

Scott is a Virginia native and wore a Washington jersey as he interacted with fans prior to the game. While he was surrounded by Eagles fans, the 76ers forward was also one of those who threw a punch in the scuffle.

TMZ Sports shared video of the incident:

Neubeck provided further details on the incident, noting PhillyVoice interviewed a number of people in addition to speaking with team personnel.

"All accounts painted the incident as unfortunate and avoidable," he wrote, although he pointed out there was "universal agreement that slurs were used during the incident, and multiple eyewitnesses in the area at the time say they continued to hear racially insensitive language."

Eyewitnesses also told Neubeck that many did not recognize Scott as a 76ers player and saw him as a rival fan.

Scott wasted little time announcing his presence to Eagles fans when he posted a picture of himself in a Washington jersey Sunday morning. According to a report from ESPN.com, he remained in the area after the fight and took selfies with other fans.

"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information," the 76ers said in a Sunday statement, per ESPN. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Scott was accompanied by a member of the 76ers' security team, and Neubeck noted the team is reviewing its policies out of concern stemming from the incident. Even with a security representative present, the incident escalated quickly enough to the point where punches were thrown.

The 76ers forward didn't even get to enjoy the product on the field, as his team blew a 17-0 lead and allowed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to throw for 313 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.