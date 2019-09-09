Brittni Donaldson Promoted to Raptors Assistant; Was Data Analyst for TOR

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have added Brittni Donaldson to the bench as an assistant coach, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

She had spent the past two seasons in the front office as a data analyst but will now become the 10th female assistant in the NBA.

The 26-year-old played college ball at the University of Northern Iowa before moving to the sidelines.

"Losing someone so smart [from the front office] is tough," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said of Donaldson. "But she has coaching in her DNA."

She worked hands on with players at practice over the past season and is looking forward to having more of a direct role with the team.

"The strategy and the Xs and Os—that is where it's at for me," Donaldson said.

Head coach Nick Nurse explained her role will be similar to other assistant coaches, scouting opponents while helping with strategy, but she will also take a lead in translating analytic data to players and coaches, per Lowe.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic highlighted her value to the team:

According to the Canadian Press, Fab Flournoy and Mark Tyndale were also hired as assistants this offseason, while Eric Khoury will move to the Raptors 905 in the G League.