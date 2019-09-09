Brittni Donaldson Promoted to Raptors Assistant; Was Data Analyst for TOR

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 26: The team logo decal at center court on Welcome Toronto night during the Toronto Raptors NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Air Canada Centre on January 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have added Brittni Donaldson to the bench as an assistant coach, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

She had spent the past two seasons in the front office as a data analyst but will now become the 10th female assistant in the NBA.

The 26-year-old played college ball at the University of Northern Iowa before moving to the sidelines.

"Losing someone so smart [from the front office] is tough," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said of Donaldson. "But she has coaching in her DNA."

She worked hands on with players at practice over the past season and is looking forward to having more of a direct role with the team.

"The strategy and the Xs and Os—that is where it's at for me," Donaldson said.

Head coach Nick Nurse explained her role will be similar to other assistant coaches, scouting opponents while helping with strategy, but she will also take a lead in translating analytic data to players and coaches, per Lowe.

Blake Murphy of The Athletic highlighted her value to the team:

According to the Canadian PressFab Flournoy and Mark Tyndale were also hired as assistants this offseason, while Eric Khoury will move to the Raptors 905 in the G League.

Related

    AD: 'I Want to Win DPOY' 🏆

    Davis setting high goals for himself and Lakers defense: 'I want me and LeBron on the All-Defensive Team'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: 'I Want to Win DPOY' 🏆

    Davis setting high goals for himself and Lakers defense: 'I want me and LeBron on the All-Defensive Team'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dennis Rodman Exclusive 👀

    💰 I'd be a 'f--king billionaire' with social media 🧠 Rise of mental health awareness 🇰🇵 Relationship with N. Korea and Kim Jong-Un 📉 Fall of MJ's Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dennis Rodman Exclusive 👀

    💰 I'd be a 'f--king billionaire' with social media 🧠 Rise of mental health awareness 🇰🇵 Relationship with N. Korea and Kim Jong-Un 📉 Fall of MJ's Bulls

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA Cruises Past Brazil

    💪 Kemba, Myles Turner both score 16 🇯🇵 Clinches berth for 2020 Tokyo Olympics 📆 Next: Quarterfinals vs. France, Wed.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA Cruises Past Brazil

    💪 Kemba, Myles Turner both score 16 🇯🇵 Clinches berth for 2020 Tokyo Olympics 📆 Next: Quarterfinals vs. France, Wed.

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Cousins Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Cousins Injury

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report