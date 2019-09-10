USA vs. France: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The United States is undefeated so far at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but the pressure is now on entering the knockout stage.

The challenge begins with a quarterfinal matchup against France, a game that will end one team's chances at leaving with a medal. Even after winning five straight games to reach this point, the Americans would end up no better than fifth with a loss.

Considering the NBA talent on the French roster, the United States better be prepared for a difficult test on Wednesday.

USA vs. France

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11

Time: 7 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time)

Where: Dongguan Basketball Center, Dongguan, China

TV: ESPNEWS

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Spread (via Caesars): USA -9.5

Odds: USA Moneyline (-500), France Moneyline (+350), Over/Under (164.5)

Preview

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

The presence of Rudy Gobert makes France one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament.

The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been just as impactful on the international stage, averaging 2.2 blocks per game. With him looming at center and quality perimeter defenders like Nicolas Batum and Frank Ntilikina, this is a tough team to score against.

France allowed just 67.3 points per game in its first four contests, only faltering against an Australia team that shot 13-of-27 from three-point range.

The United States doesn't have that type of shooting prowess after making only 32.7 percent of attempts from beyond the arc in the first five games. Kemba Walker and Joe Harris have shot well, but the rest of the team has struggled from distance.

If the score remains low, Evan Fournier can do enough offensively to lead France to an upset victory.

This means the Americans will have to find other ways to score besides simply attacking the net with Donovan Mitchell and Harrison Barnes, a strategy that won't work against Gobert.

Myles Turner is coming off his best game of the tournament with 16 points and eight rebounds against Brazil:

Adding in his ability to step outside and knock down shots (38.8 percent from three in 2018-19), Turner can be a difference-maker in this matchup.

Harris could also see a lot of minutes to help spread the defense and open things up for the United States.

On the other end of the court, defenders like Jaylen Brown and Khris Middleton will be tasked with slowing down Fournier and the red-hot Nando de Colo, who has 47 combined points over his last two games. It will be important not to overlook the shooting guard just because he is unfamiliar to NBA fans.

After three straight double-digit victories, the Americans are finally starting to hit their stride and still have enough talent to keep winning in China. If the squad plays to its ability, it should be headed to the semifinals.