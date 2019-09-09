Adrian Peterson Benching a 'Slap in the Face,' Says Redskins RT Morgan Moses

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Morgan Moses #76 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses said the team's benching of running back Adrian Peterson was a "slap in the face" in a radio interview Monday.

"Any time you've got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn't dress, man, it's a slap in the face," Morgan Moses told The Sports Junkies

"And obviously, we've gotta figure out what the reason is. And it's my job as one of the older guys on the offensive line to speak up and say, 'Hey, we need him.' Obviously, you don't put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline. When he's healthy, as well."

Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Derrius Guice got the start at running back, rushing for 18 yards on 10 carries. Washington head coach Jay Gruden indicated it's unlikely Peterson is active for the foreseeable future.

"It'll be week to week," Gruden told reporters. "He's a first- and second-down back, so is Derrius. What do we have, about 20 first downs a game? Probably eight of those are passes, 12 of those might be runs and Derrius can handle those 12.

"We have a game where we think we can run the ball 55 times in the game in the I-formation, then sure, I'll get him up." 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Morgan Moses on AP Not Dressing: 'It’s a Slap in the Face'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Morgan Moses on AP Not Dressing: 'It’s a Slap in the Face'

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Terry McLaurin Hits 21.2 MPH on TD

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Terry McLaurin Hits 21.2 MPH on TD

    KD Drummond
    via Redskin Maven

    Report: Multiple Dolphins Demanded Trades After Blowout Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Dolphins Demanded Trades After Blowout Loss

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase' Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 We grade the week's biggest topics

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase' Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 We grade the week's biggest topics

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report