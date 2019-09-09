Josh Gordon Calls Patriots Environment 'Tough,' Was Initially a 'Culture Shock'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon told reporters after Sunday night's 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that adjusting to New England's culture was a "tough" transition, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network:

"For me, initially, it was a culture shock. It was definitely different. But I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men, grew to organize and act professionally—and expectations were high, and it wasn't anything more than what I think they knew that they could do, what was being asked of them—I knew it was all right, this is the way it's done here. I could get with it."

                

