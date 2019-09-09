Josh Gordon Calls Patriots Environment 'Tough,' Was Initially a 'Culture Shock'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon told reporters after Sunday night's 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that adjusting to New England's culture was a "tough" transition, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network:

"For me, initially, it was a culture shock. It was definitely different. But I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men, grew to organize and act professionally—and expectations were high, and it wasn't anything more than what I think they knew that they could do, what was being asked of them—I knew it was all right, this is the way it's done here. I could get with it."

