Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Card

Credit: WWE.com

Poor Strowman is always just shy of winning the Universal Championship, but has never been able to capture the title and the same thing will happen at Clash of Champions.

WWE went through all the effort of putting the title on Rollins at WrestleMania and trying to build him up for the past few months. His loss to Brock Lesnar was quickly turned around to reset the status quo and reaffirm The Beast Slayer as the top guy on Raw.

It's illogical that the game plan would then be to have him drop the championship to Strowman, particularly now that we know Bray Wyatt has staked claim to the No. 1 contender's spot for Hell in a Cell.

Between the two options, The Fiend has more momentum to overcome Rollins than The Monster Among Men and it wouldn't make sense to put the belt on Strowman just to have him lose it three weeks later to Wyatt.

The O.C. has been heavily involved in this storyline and may interfere, as could Wyatt, which may make this a no-contest to protect Strowman from taking a true loss. Or, if WWE wants to get the point across that Rollins is worth his salt, he may score a clean pin over his tag team partner.

In any case, the safe bet is for the title to stay with Rollins, rather than to assume Strowman's track record of close, but no cigar, will play out any differently.





Final Pick: Rollins retains the title.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.