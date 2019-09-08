Tom Brady Throws 3 TDs as Patriots Destroy Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers on 'SNF'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The New England Patriots kicked off their Super Bowl title defense with a commanding 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Pittsburgh may be a fellow AFC contender, but the Patriots were once again head and shoulders above the competition at the start of a new season.

Tom Brady went 24-of-36 for 341 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, spreading the ball around to seven different receivers and never giving Pittsburgh a chance to get back in the game once it fell behind.

Ben Roethlisberger couldn't keep up in the quarterback battle, going 27-of-47 for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Steelers Given Cruel Reminder of the Large Gap Between Them and the Patriots

Business is always boomin' for the Patriots when they play the Steelers.

New England is now 12-4 in head-to-head matchups with the Steelers since Brady took over as full-time quarterback during the 2001 season. It is 3-0 in playoff games during that span, and Pittsburgh's win last year snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to October 2011.

The Patriots are the inevitable obstacle that consistently stands in Pittsburgh's way, and Sunday's contest suggests that won't change anytime soon.

Brady is often at his best against the Steelers and outplays Roethlisberger, while head coach Bill Belichick has made a habit of outcoaching his counterpart. Mike Tomlin made a handful of questionable decisions during Sunday's loss, including attempting a field goal from New England's 1-yard line in the third quarter while facing a 20-0 deficit.

The gap between the two teams is only going to get larger.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was on the Steelers for much of that history. For all the off-field headlines that come with him, there is no questioning his talent between the lines as a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection.

He led the league in catches twice, receiving yards twice and touchdown catches last year, but even the future Hall of Famer could rarely put Pittsburgh over the top in this rivalry.

Now he's joining the other side after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with Brown that could be worth up to $15 million following his release from the Oakland Raiders.

Pittsburgh couldn't stop the pass-catching combination of Phillip Dorsett (95 receiving yards and two touchdowns), Josh Gordon (73 receiving yards and one touchdown), Julian Edelman (83 receiving yards) and James White (56 receiving yards) in Sunday's game. Best of luck stopping all those weapons with Brown drawing double-teams as one of the league's premier receivers.

The Steelers' eventual playoff exit feels inevitable as long as the Patriots remain in the AFC.

Patriots' New-Look Defense Looks Scary as Ever

Don't look now, rest of the AFC. But New England's defense may be even better than the group that finished seventh in the league in points allowed per game (20.3) last season and allowed a mere three points in a Super Bowl win over a Los Angeles Rams squad featuring Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and a talented group of pass-catchers.

While New England lost pass-rusher Trey Flowers, it replaced him with Michael Bennett. It also signed linebacker Jamie Collins for a second tenure with the team and drafted Chase Winovich to bolster the front seven.

Collins flashed at times with six tackles against Pittsburgh, and a secondary that still features the likes of Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty, among others, kept Pittsburgh's high-octane attack in check.

It wasn't just the personnel that changed, as the Miami Dolphins hired former New England defensive play-caller Brian Flores to be their new head coach one season after the Detroit Lions did the same with Matt Patricia.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was in line to take the vacant job but walked away, leaving Belichick as the de facto top defensive coach for the reigning champions.

That is anything but a problem, though, considering his defenses haven't finished outside the top 10 in points allowed since the 2011 campaign, per Sullivan.

There was no adjustment period necessary for the defense even with linebacker Kyle Van Noy sidelined because his wife Marissa Powell was in labor, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Pittsburgh didn't find the end zone a single time, James Conner had nowhere to run on his way to 21 yards on 10 carries and every receiver failed to even reach 80 yards through the air.

There are surely formidable tests to come against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and others, but the Steelers are no pushover with the combination of Roethlisberger, Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

New England shut the visitors down and once again looked like Super Bowl contenders in the process. The defense needs to be average at best with Brady and a plethora of weapons on the other side, but the unit on the field Sunday was anything but average.

It may have been even better than last year.

What's Next?

Pittsburgh will look to rebound with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, while the Patriots will travel to face the Miami Dolphins on the road.