Pat Shurmur Explains Why Daniel Jones Played in Giants Loss vs. Cowboys

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

After all of the preseason debate over who would start the season at quarterback for the New York Giants, both Eli Manning and Daniel Jones got playing time in the season-opener Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys routed the Giants 35-17, which allowed Jones to see his first regular-season action in the NFL. However, according to head coach Pat Shurmur, there's no reason to look into Jones' 17 yards on 3-of-4 passing.

"Today was an obvious situation in my mind to put him in the game and that's it," Shurmur told reporters. "I'm not going to play your hypothetical game."

Jones replaced Manning for the Giants' final drive of the game with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. The Duke product played five snaps, ending with a lost fumble forced by Leighton Vander Esch and recovered by Chidobe Awuzie.

Manning's outing concluded with 306 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 30-of-44 passing.

It is a prototypical garbage-time appearance, but more will be made of it because of Manning being 38 years old and Jones being taken with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft.

Shurmur can choose to ignore it, but the quarterback controversy in New York—just like the season—is just getting started.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.