NBA Rumors: Latest Update on Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony Return Rumors and More

Even as Team USA pursues the FIBA World Cup crown, the Los Angeles Lakers remain the biggest producer of NBA-related news late in the offseason.

And this time, it's not simply about Anthony Davis, LeBron James or the latest edition of "Taco Tuesday."

Yes, welcome Dwyane Wade to the Lakers-dominated news cycle.

In an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, the recently retired guard seemed to leave the door open for a return to the NBA.

"I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens," Wade said. "I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never."

The 37-year-old continued: "You're definitely going to see me out there. I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can."

As Markazi noted, rumors of a reunion will "undoubtedly" happen at some point in the 2019-20 season. Considering how much time Wade will apparently spend around LeBron and the Lakers, it's an understandable expectation.

Wade's daughter, Kaavia, wasn't so thrilled about the news, though:

So, yes, we're going to see Wade at Staples Center during the coming year, but don't anticipate him actually playing. Some say the same for Carmelo Anthony, too.

"Carmelo is a dinosaur in today's NBA," a Western Conference executive told David Aldridge of The Athletic. "Everyone wants ball movement and three-point shooting; not Melo's forte."

During his 16 seasons, Anthony averaged exactly three assists per game and shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. Both are functional numbers but nothing that suggests he's ready for a complementary role built on those contributions.

If he's willing to legitimately commit to that role, the 35-year-old could find a spot on a bench this season. Aldridge's various sources offered the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors as potential options, among a few others.

But the simple truth is it might take an injury for Anthony, despite his scoring upside, to get another shot in the league.

On the other hand, NBA fans should be ready to see Davis expand his offensive game with the Lakers.

Four years ago, the former New Orleans Pelicans center began attempting three-pointers on a nightly basis. However, it's never been a major part of his game. he has hoisted between 1.8 and 2.6 triples per game during that span, hitting 32.4 percent.

That might be changing in a noticeable way.

"So, this summer I improved the most on my 3-ball," Davis said in a Q&A for 2K (h/t NBC Sports). "I wanted to be able to stretch the floor. As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. ... I think, by me doing that I'll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible and help us win games and hopefully win a championship."

Offensive versatility is always valuable in today's NBA, and rosters can never have too many three-point shooters. But if Davis is truly becoming a higher-volume long-range weapon, defending the much-anticipated lineup with LeBron and Davis will be even more exhausting than initially thought.

LeBron is a nightmare to stop when attacking the rim because of his quickness and physicality. With only a few exceptions, his defender expects help. However, he's also an elite passer, and leaving someone open on the arc is trouble, too.

And now, Davis seemingly will be an option for that pass.

We still need to see Davis bury the shots on a regular basis before crowning him an improved shooter, but it's safe to suggest other NBA teams will be closely monitoring his progress.

