Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Win vs. Giants: 'Obviously, I Was a Little Rusty'

Some rust was to be expected for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after he held out for all of training camp and the preseason, and that is exactly what he said happened during Sunday's 35-17 season-opening win over the New York Giants.

"I felt about the same. Obviously, I was a little rusty," Elliott said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I didn't play the best game. I have a lot I can improve on. But that's going to take time, and it's about getting more reps and being out there longer."

The Ohio State product finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, and he added one catch for 10 yards.

