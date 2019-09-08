Al Michaels: Tom Brady Told Antonio Brown He Could Live with Him, Wife Gisele

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As if there were any doubt, Tom Brady was fully behind the New England Patriots moving in on Antonio Brown following Brown's release from the Oakland Raiders.   

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots and Brown agreed to a one-year deal that could net the seven-time Pro Bowler up to $15 million.

Prior to New England's season opener Sunday night, NBC's Al Michaels said he had spoken to Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus recounted how Brady said Brown was free to move in with him and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, before settling in New England.

Too bad Brown lost $29.1 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders. Otherwise, he might've been able to buy Brady's old house in Brookline, Massachusetts, which was listed for $39.5 million in August.

When Brown's days in Oakland looked numbered, the obvious joke was about how the Patriots would somehow find a way to land one of the NFL's best receivers. And then it really happened.

Between posting on social media and apparently having a camera crew follow him at his house, Brown documented his departure from the Raiders online. He even uploaded a video showing his reaction upon learning of his official release.

If Brown actually takes Brady up on his offer, the cameras better be rolling.

