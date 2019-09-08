Baker Mayfield After Loss vs. Titans: Everybody's Going to Throw Us in the Trash

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The hype train for the Cleveland Browns fell off the tracks Sunday with a 43-13 Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but Baker Mayfield isn't worried.

"Everybody's going to throw us in the trash, and I think that's good," the quarterback said after the game, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

"We don't really give a damn what's going on on the outside," Mayfield added.

Expectations were high for Cleveland after winning five of the last seven games to end last season, plus a big offseason that featured the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. Per B/R Betting, the Browns were the second-most popular bet to win a Super Bowl and the most popular to make the playoffs.

However, a terrible first game which featured three Mayfield interceptions will certainly quiet the excitement.

The pressure is now on the second-year quarterback to rally his team, but he doesn't seem too concerned after Week 1.