Baker Mayfield After Loss vs. Titans: Everybody's Going to Throw Us in the Trash

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sits on the sidelines during the second half in an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Titans won 43-13. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The hype train for the Cleveland Browns fell off the tracks Sunday with a 43-13 Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but Baker Mayfield isn't worried.

"Everybody's going to throw us in the trash, and I think that's good," the quarterback said after the game, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

"We don't really give a damn what's going on on the outside," Mayfield added.

Expectations were high for Cleveland after winning five of the last seven games to end last season, plus a big offseason that featured the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. Per B/R Betting, the Browns were the second-most popular bet to win a Super Bowl and the most popular to make the playoffs.

However, a terrible first game which featured three Mayfield interceptions will certainly quiet the excitement.

The pressure is now on the second-year quarterback to rally his team, but he doesn't seem too concerned after Week 1.

Related

    Cleveland Embarrassed in Season Opener 43-13

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Cleveland Embarrassed in Season Opener 43-13

    Dawgs By Nature
    via Dawgs By Nature

    Mayfield Scrambles and Dimes Landry 🎥

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Mayfield Scrambles and Dimes Landry 🎥

    browns
    via Twitter

    Video of Jack Getting Ejected 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Video of Jack Getting Ejected 🎥

    Bobby Burack
    via The Big Lead

    Tyreek Hill Hospitalized with Shoulder Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek Hill Hospitalized with Shoulder Injury

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report