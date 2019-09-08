Lamar Jackson, 'Hollywood' Marquise Brown Fantasy Outlook, Trade Value

Lamar Jackson, 'Hollywood' Marquise Brown Fantasy Outlook, Trade ValueSeptember 8, 2019
Remember those questions about whether Lamar Jackson could be an effective NFL passer?
Yeah, it's probably time to put those questions to rest.
Jackson was on fire to open the season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to four touchdowns on their first four drives, which included three touchdown passes. Two of those touchdowns were thrown to rookie wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who is already flashing the big-play potential he showed off in college.
Just for good measure, he'd add a fourth touchdown pass on Baltimore's sixth possession. Jackson was straight up balling.
NFL @NFL
Passing TD No. 4 for Lamar Jackson in the first half! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL https://t.co/5XMuGI3DB1
So the natural question is this: How should fantasy players value this young and exciting duo?
Jackson came into the season as an intriguing, boom-or-bust player because of his dynamic running ability. That hasn't changed, but the accuracy Jackson displayed Sunday—he completed his first nine passes—is a fantastic sign.
Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks
there was a time people swore up and down lamar jackson shouldn't play quarterback in the nfl. lol.
Omar Kelly @OmarKelly
Boy....everyone who thought Lamar Jackson wouldn't become a good NFL passer looks like a idiot right now.
Jeff Cavanaugh @JC1053
He throws it better than people think. They made a new offense on the fly last year. And the Dolphins suck. All true. Lamar Jackson is going to be a problem. https://t.co/K6bEygK7Bm
If Jackson can continue to make plays in the passing game, he'll be a QB1 because he'll generate fantasy value with his legs too.
But don't overvalue him just yet. The Ravens were playing the Miami Dolphins, who just might be the worst team in the NFL. It would be prudent to see how Jackson and the Ravens offense holds up before giving up assets in a trade for him.
David Gardner @byDavidGardner
Sure, Lamar Jackson looks good right now, but how will he fare against NFL defenses?
Don't sell high just yet, either:
Dave Richard #WALLER available in 45%+ of lgs @daverichard
FYI, Ravens host the Cardinals next week so NOOOOOOO you shouldn't sell high on LJ8. Yet.
Now, if he's somehow on your waiver wire, make him your top priority. He's a legitimate fringe QB1 going forward. But don't jump the gun just yet—Jackson couldn't have started the season any better, but stiffer challenges await.
This same advice holds true for Brown. He has game-breaking ability, and he's earned a role in Baltimore's offense. But rookie wideouts are traditionally unpredictable, and flashy speed threats can be boom-or-bust on a weekly basis.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Marquise Brown is the 1st player in NFL history with multiple 40-yard touchdowns in his career debut. h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/VDorwN0Nz3
Like Jackson, he's a player you should be prioritizing on waivers if he's available. But don't go wild trying to land him in a trade just yet—one of the classic mistakes fantasy players can make is overreacting to one half of football.
Brown has made himself a weekly flex consideration. You have to respect his explosiveness. But it's always wise to temper expectations with rookie receivers. Add him in all formats, but stay realistic.
