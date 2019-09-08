Lamar Jackson, 'Hollywood' Marquise Brown Fantasy Outlook, Trade Value

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Remember those questions about whether Lamar Jackson could be an effective NFL passer?

Yeah, it's probably time to put those questions to rest.

Jackson was on fire to open the season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to four touchdowns on their first four drives, which included three touchdown passes. Two of those touchdowns were thrown to rookie wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who is already flashing the big-play potential he showed off in college.

Just for good measure, he'd add a fourth touchdown pass on Baltimore's sixth possession. Jackson was straight up balling.

So the natural question is this: How should fantasy players value this young and exciting duo?

Jackson came into the season as an intriguing, boom-or-bust player because of his dynamic running ability. That hasn't changed, but the accuracy Jackson displayed Sunday—he completed his first nine passes—is a fantastic sign.

If Jackson can continue to make plays in the passing game, he'll be a QB1 because he'll generate fantasy value with his legs too.

But don't overvalue him just yet. The Ravens were playing the Miami Dolphins, who just might be the worst team in the NFL. It would be prudent to see how Jackson and the Ravens offense holds up before giving up assets in a trade for him.

Don't sell high just yet, either:

Now, if he's somehow on your waiver wire, make him your top priority. He's a legitimate fringe QB1 going forward. But don't jump the gun just yet—Jackson couldn't have started the season any better, but stiffer challenges await.

This same advice holds true for Brown. He has game-breaking ability, and he's earned a role in Baltimore's offense. But rookie wideouts are traditionally unpredictable, and flashy speed threats can be boom-or-bust on a weekly basis.

Like Jackson, he's a player you should be prioritizing on waivers if he's available. But don't go wild trying to land him in a trade just yet—one of the classic mistakes fantasy players can make is overreacting to one half of football.

Brown has made himself a weekly flex consideration. You have to respect his explosiveness. But it's always wise to temper expectations with rookie receivers. Add him in all formats, but stay realistic.