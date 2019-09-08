World's Strongest Man Tour Finals 2019 Results: Mateusz Kieliszkowski Wins Again

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

Poland's Mateusz Kieliszkowski successfully defended his World's Strongest Man Tour Finals title in Manchester on Saturday, breaking a world record in the car walk along the way.

The 26-year-old, who finished second in the World's Strongest Man contest this summer, won his second event on this year's Tour thanks to a great performance on the Atlas Stones.

With a total of 47.5 points, he finished two points ahead of Ben Brunning. Here are the results:

1. Mateusz Kieliszkowski, 47.5

2. Ben Brunning, 45

3. Oleksii Novikov, 45

4. Mark Felix, 43

5. Evan Singleton, 40

The full results can be found here.

Adam Bishop got his bid to win the Finals off to a fine start with seven repetitions on the deadlift, while Kieliszkowski only managed three. He took maximum points in the second event, however, with nine repetitions, before blowing the competition out of the water in the car walk.

The Pole needed just 10 seconds to complete the distance, good for 13 more points:

Brunning had been solid through the first three events at that point, earning 24 total points, and he made his move on the Pillars of Hercules.

Like the deadlift, the Pillars are a static event, whereas Kieliszkowski's biggest strength lies in his mobility under stress. The Pole scored just five points, and with Brunning collecting 11, his lead was cut to a half-point ahead of the final event.

Pillars specialist Felix, who secured fourth place thanks to superb performances in the final two events, smashed the world record time he set at Wembley Stadium during the previous stop of the Tour:

The 53-year-old would score an additional 11 points on the Atlas Stones, one more than runner-up Brunning. It wasn't enough to dethrone Kieliszkowski, however, as he finished in the second-best time on the Stones to secure the title.

The 23-year-old Novikov, the leader after the first two events, rallied to secure third place and will be one to keep an eye on in 2020. Last year's amateur world champion already took a win in the Arnold Strongman Pro World Series earlier this year, beating Kieliszkowski in Brazil.

Kieliszkowski will be among the contenders for next year's World's Strongest Man title, but the deadlift remains a major weak point for the Pole, and one he has to improve drastically.