Gridiron Digest: Lamar Jackson Silences the Skeptics

Drew Brees is not just a Super Bowl champion, future Hall of Famer and the greatest player never to win an MVP award. He's also the owner of nine Jimmy John's sandwich shops in the New Orleans area. Brees stopped by Gridiron Digest while making the rounds for the "Home in the Zone" promotion—Jimmy John's wants to buy you a home so it can deliver you a sandwich—but of course he took the time to talk about the Saints as well. And Brees' sandwich opinions, as well as his calculations, are pretty interesting, too.

Gridiron Digest: What makes Michael Thomas so hard to cover?

Brees: He's super competitive. That's his greatest trait. Every rep for him is like a Super Bowl rep, even in practice. He has that mentality that he will not be denied. If the ball's in the air, it belongs to him. Even beyond the practice field, everything he does has a purpose: to make him the best receiver he can be. He's also extremely strong and physical; any cornerback would tell you that if you are coming up to press Michael Thomas, you're in for a ride. The best way to describe it is just violent.

Digest: Thomas and Alvin Kamara were the focal point of your passing game last year. Is it important for you to develop a third option, or are you comfortable just spreading other passes among multiple targets?

Brees: I'm completely comfortable with that. I feel like that's the way it's always been. At the end of the day, if you get open, you get the ball. But everyone has a role, and week to week you never know whose opportunity it's gonna be. It depends on how teams defend us, and we've got a lot of ways to beat you.

Digest: Can Latavius Murray step into a Mark Ingram-type role?

Brees: We'll see how it plays out, but I see Murray playing a big role, similar to what Ingram did. We want to use Alvin as much as possible, but man, Latavius brings a physical element. He's a veteran player, a smart player, and I think he's great for this offense. And we mix and match our personnel groups; we're putting backs on the field a lot. It's gonna be Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook and Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn and others. That's how we keep a defense off balance.

Digest: Is there an adjustment going from a veteran Pro Bowl center in Max Unger to rookie Erik McCoy?

Brees: There is. Max was an incredible teammate. He was a great leader. He instilled a heightened sense of urgency for the offensive line. When we broke the huddle, Max would be the first guy up to the ball, he'd be in his stance before everybody else. I think that motivated everybody to keep up. The center has to be that guy. So when you start over with a young guy, it's a matter of time and teaching, getting reps together and starting to think alike. We're working towards that.

Digest: If you could get a free sandwich delivered every day for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Brees: Without question, the No. 9 Jimmy John's Italian Night Club with hot peppers. That's been my go-to since 1997.

Digest: Really? How many of them have you eaten?

Brees: How many have I eaten in 22 years? Well, we got them three times a week at the dorm in college. So call that 150 per year for four years: 600 in college alone. Then I had a dry spell because I went to San Diego for five years, but I would eat them three or four times every time I went back to Purdue, so that's an additional 20. Then five years in New Orleans, going back and getting it occasionally, so that's another 20. Now I get it at least once per week, for eight years: eight times 50 is 400. So we're looking at about 1,040 Jimmy John's No. 9 sandwiches. Do you like that quick math?

Digest: Wow, sandwich analytics!

Brees: Sabermetrics.

Digest: What about when the whole family is hungry for home delivery?

Brees: I can give you the entire family order. I have my two oldest boys on the Italian Night Club now. My middle son has always liked them. My oldest went through a stretch where he just wanted the French bread with mayonnaise and bacon. But I managed to convert him, and it's only a matter of time before the whole family is converted.

Digest: Can you also tell us about your family's work with The Ellen Fund?

Brees: My wife and I went to Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania this offseason. We were able to do a lot of humanitarian work while we were there. In Rwanda, we were able to track the endangered mountain gorillas—there are only 800 to 900 of them left in the world, but conservation efforts to increase the population are ongoing. Ellen DeGeneres committed to building a campus there to serve as a center for conservation efforts through the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. It really spoke to us, and it was an incredible experience, and Ellen is a great friend and New Orleans native. So an artist friend of mine, Marcus Rivero, painted a pair of cleats that I wore in two preseason games and I am raffling off to raise money for The Ellen Fund.