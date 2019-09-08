Antonio Brown Ready to 'Fit In' with Patriots Culture, Says Agent Drew Rosenhaus

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With the New England Patriots, Antonio Brown will act more like he did in the first eight years of his NFL career and less like he did in the last eight weeks with the Oakland Raiders—at least that's what the 31-year-old receiver's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on ESPN's SportsCenter on Saturday night.

"A lot of people focus on the last couple of months of dysfunction and things with Antonio," Rosenhaus said, per ESPN.com. "But what people should remember is that for eight years, he was one of the most rock-solid players in the league—on and off the field. I just don't want people to lose track of that."

He added:

"I'll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization. They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don't make any exceptions. I've discussed this with Antonio.

"And he wants to be a Patriot. He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity and he's looking forward to taking advantage of it."

Oakland released Brown earlier Saturday—months after it acquired him from Pittsburgh and signed him to a three-year, $50.1 million in March—following a tumultuous preseason:

Hours later, Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion first reported Brown was close to signing with New England. ESPN's Adam Schefter added Brown signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million.

To Rosenhaus' point, Brown led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns last season. Overall with the Steelers, he recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in seven of his nine seasons since Pittsburgh used a sixth-round pick on him in 2010—including each of the last six seasons.

In New England, Brown will be set up for success with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. He'll line up with Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas at receiver with rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry (ankle) set to debut at some point this season.

Brown is not eligible to play in New England's season opener against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football but could play as early as Week 2 at Miami.