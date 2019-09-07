Look: Pelicans' Zion Williamson Unveils Air Jordan 34 Sneaker at Event in Harlem

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Air Jordan 34 sneaker is dunk-approved by Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans' rookie top overall pick unveiled the new kicks at an event in Harlem, New York, Saturday afternoon. The Duke product threw down a windmill dunk to many cheers—a scene that will likely repeat itself countless times throughout his NBA career:

"The kids were hyping me up to do some cool dunks," the 19-year-old said, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula, "so I couldn't disappoint them."

As for what went into designing this model, one of the lightest in the series, vice president of Jordan Footwear Gentry Humphrey explained the shoe was built with an eye toward Williamson's ability to move like both a point guard and a power forward.

Get a closer look below:

Williamson signed a multiyear deal with Jordan Brand on July 23, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported to be "the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history."

The Air Jordan 34s will officially release on Sept. 25. More information can be found here.