Look: Pelicans' Zion Williamson Unveils Air Jordan 34 Sneaker at Event in Harlem

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 8, 2019

NOMADISON, NJ - AUGUST 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Air Jordan 34 sneaker is dunk-approved by Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans' rookie top overall pick unveiled the new kicks at an event in Harlem, New York, Saturday afternoon. The Duke product threw down a windmill dunk to many cheers—a scene that will likely repeat itself countless times throughout his NBA career:

"The kids were hyping me up to do some cool dunks," the 19-year-old said, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula, "so I couldn't disappoint them."

As for what went into designing this model, one of the lightest in the series, vice president of Jordan Footwear Gentry Humphrey explained the shoe was built with an eye toward Williamson's ability to move like both a point guard and a power forward.

Get a closer look below:

Williamson signed a multiyear deal with Jordan Brand on July 23, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported to be "the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history."

The Air Jordan 34s will officially release on Sept. 25. More information can be found here.

