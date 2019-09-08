Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

0 of 9

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The second week of college football brought two massive Top 15 showdowns, and both games delivered on the hype.

Most of the Top 25 took care of business, though Syracuse and Nebraska fell in early road tests. Expect both Maryland and Colorado move up after pulling off impressive wins.

LSU outlasted Texas in what turned into a barnburner, with Joe Burrow and the Tigers' uber-athletes proving to be a little too talented for a revamped Longhorns defense. LSU looks more legitimate as a title threat than in recent memory thanks to its newfound offensive identity and Grant Delpit's defensive greatness.

Read about these and more entrants in our the big winners and losers of Week 2.