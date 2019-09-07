Kawhi Leonard's Sister Charged with Murder, Robbery in Death of Woman

RIC FRANCIS/Associated Press

Kimesha Monae Williams, who is one of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's sisters, is accused of robbing and murdering an 84-year-old woman along with an accomplice, according to Brian Rokos of the Press-Enterprise.

Williams' aunt, Denise Woodard, told Rokos on Saturday that Williams and Leonard are siblings and that the two-time NBA Finals MVP "didn't have anything to do with this."



Per Rokis, authorities say that Williams and 39-year-old Candace Tai Townsel followed an 84-year-old woman into the Pechanga Resort Casino bathroom near Temecula, California, on Aug. 31 before breaking her skull and stealing her purse. Williams was arrested on Sept. 3, and the woman passed away one day later.

Per Rokos, a Riverside County sheriff's investigator made a written request for a judge to hold Williams without bail because of her family's financial resources.

"Williams has family that are well off and could post her bail of $1,000,000," per the investigator. "I am requesting NO BAIL to assure Williams' appearance in court and to keep innocent victims safe."

The investigator also said "Williams has a violent history." Rokos outlined details, which include "convictions for petty theft, grand theft, misappropriating lost property, grand theft auto and attempted robbery."

Williams and Townsel are being held without bail, and the two are due to be arraigned Sept. 19.