Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Dominate Kellen Mond, No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers haven't lost a game since the College Football Playoff semifinals in the 2017 season. A bit of heat and a talented Texas A&M team weren't about to cost them that streak.

Clemson was yet again dominant Saturday, beating Texas A&M 24-10. Quarterback phenom Trevor Lawrence was typically steady (24-of-35 for 268 yards and one touchdown with an interception), while his cast of playmakers came to play as well.

Running backs Travis Etienne (105 yards from scrimmage) and Lyn-J Dixon (79 rushing yards and a score) led the offense, while Justyn Ross (seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown) had a big afternoon.

The Clemson defense was an impenetrable force as usual, giving up just 289 yards and forcing two turnovers.

That wasn't great news for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who struggled, finishing 24-of-42 for 236 yards and a touchdown with an interception. The Aggies simply never consistently generated offense, with their only touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter.

It was a reminder of why Clemson is the top team in the nation, while head coach Jimbo Fisher's Aggies showed potential but remain out of the Tigers' league.

What's Next?

Clemson hosts Syracuse next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Texas A&M will host Lamar at 7 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.