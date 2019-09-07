Video: Watch Antonio Brown's Reaction After Getting Released by Raiders

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Nobody has worked harder this weekend than Antonio Brown's social media team.

Hours after uploading a highly produced video early Saturday morning that included audio from a phone call from Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Brown's immediate reaction upon learning of his release from the Raiders was shared on his YouTube account. The seven-time Pro Bowler was ecstatic to hear of the news, telling his grandmother he had been "freed."

Brown didn't have to wait long to get another opportunity. Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Saturday he agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter he can earn up to $15 million for the 2019 season and received a $9 million signing bonus.

After watching Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper thrive in new surroundings after their trades from Oakland, the Raiders are at risk of watching yet another outgoing star find success elsewhere.