No. 7 Michigan Avoids Upset, Beats Army 24-21 in 2OT at the Big House

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 7: Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

If Michigan wants to be considered a contender for the College Football Playoff, it will have to fix a lot of issues after surviving Army's upset scare with a 24-21 double-overtime victory. 

Jake Moody put Michigan on top with a 43-yard field goal to start double overtime. The defense held up on Army's ensuing drive, forcing a turnover when Josh Uche recovered Kelvin Hopkins Jr.'s fumble caused by a strip-sack from Kwity Paye.  

The Wolverines looked sluggish in their opener last week against Middle Tennessee State with two turnovers and eight penalties but were able to ride their significant edge in talent to a 40-21 win. They didn't fare any better against Army with three lost fumbles, three turnovers on downs and nine penalties. 

    

