Cincinnati's Kyriq McDonald Transported to Hospital After Collapsing vs. OSU

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field during Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, and was taken to the Ohio State University hospital for "precautionary measures."

Per that report, McDonald fell to the ground without contact and began convulsing before being attended to by the medical staffs on both teams. He was reacting to an Ohio State player about to attempt to block him on a run play when he fell over.

McDonald's mother told ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams that he has a history with seizures, though it is unclear if he suffered one on Saturday.

He was sitting up and appeared to be communicating with teammates as he was taken off the field. He was also reportedly alert in the locker room.

McDonald was recruited by Alabama in 2017 and redshirted his first year before playing in 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season, posting seven tackles. He transferred in April and was given an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA, allowing him to play with the Bearcats immediately.