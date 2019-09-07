Cincinnati's Kyriq McDonald Transported to Hospital After Collapsing vs. OSU

Cincinnati's Kyriq McDonald Transported to Hospital After Collapsing vs. OSUSeptember 7, 2019
Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field during Saturday's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, and was taken to the Ohio State University hospital for "precautionary measures."
Colin Hass-Hill @chasshill
The entire Cincinnati team and a few Ohio State players gathered around Kyriq McDonald as he was placed on a cart and taken off the field. https://t.co/ZHmXceqRCM
Per that report, McDonald fell to the ground without contact and began convulsing before being attended to by the medical staffs on both teams. He was reacting to an Ohio State player about to attempt to block him on a run play when he fell over.
McDonald's mother told ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams that he has a history with seizures, though it is unclear if he suffered one on Saturday.
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Been noted by several folks that McDonald had a seizure during CFP championship game two seasons ago. He's an Alabama transfer.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Scary situation in Atlanta: Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald has collapsed on the sideline. A stretcher is out. https://t.co/YDy0bfs6pu
He was sitting up and appeared to be communicating with teammates as he was taken off the field. He was also reportedly alert in the locker room.
Matt Huffmon @Huffmon_Matt
Kyriq McDonald “alert and responding” in the locker room after being carted off. Out for the rest of the game. @NewsRecord_UC
McDonald was recruited by Alabama in 2017 and redshirted his first year before playing in 11 games for the Crimson Tide last season, posting seven tackles. He transferred in April and was given an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA, allowing him to play with the Bearcats immediately.
