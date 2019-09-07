Gilas Pilipinas vs. Iran: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Xinyu Cui/Getty Images

The Philippines men's national basketball team has one final opportunity to win at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Playing in the classification round of the tournament, the Philippines will take on Iran on Sunday in its final World Cup game. The Philippines are 0-4, falling to Italy, Serbia and Angola during group play and then to Tunisia in its first consolation game.

Iran went 0-3 in Group C, losing to Puerto Rico, Tunisia and Spain, but it bounced back to win its first consolation game against Angola.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (per Oddschecker): Iran -13.5

Preview

Although the Philippines hasn't had positive results at the FIBA World Cup—and it won't reach the Olympics without winning a qualifying tournament next year—it's gotten some strong recent performances from its best player.

Former NBA center Andray Blatche, who previously played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, has been the Philippines' best player at the FIBA World Cup. He leads the team in points (16.8), rebounds (9.3) and assists (3.0) per game.

In the Philippines' two most recent contests, Blatche had a pair of double-doubles. He tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Angola, followed by 24 points and 11 rebounds against Tunisia. The latter showing marked Blatche's highest point total at this year's World Cup.

"[H]e made some outside shots, drove hard to the basket and had a few dunks," Philippines coach Yeng Guiao said, according to Paul Lintag of ABS-CBN. "So that's a good sign, I guess, for our last game against Iran."

If the Philippines are going to earn a win before leaving China, it will likely need another big showing from Blatche against Iran.

Although the Philippines is 0-4, its past two games have been more competitive. It lost to Angola in overtime 84-81, using a 27-point fourth quarter to send the game to the extra period. And against Tunisia, the Philippines scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, but that wasn't enough to bounce back from a slow start in an 86-67 loss.

Iran is still alive when it comes to Olympic qualification, so it will be motivated to secure a second straight win.

This matchup may not feature two of the stronger teams in the FIBA World Cup, but it should be competitive as each country tries to end the tournament with a win.