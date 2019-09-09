The Best NBA Free Agent Still Available at Every Position

3 of 5

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

If Thabo Sefolosha were a used car, his mileage would worry you, his paint job would be worn and forgettable, and his most technologically advanced enhancement would be the CD player. You might walk past it a hundred times without ever noticing it. But if you just gave it a test drive, you'd be amazed by the strength and responsiveness of its motor.

On the wrong side of 35 and hampered by various ailments in recent years, he's in that perpetual transformation state role players embrace at the end of their careers. Almost exclusively deployed on the wing before, he's nearing an equal timeshare between the two forward spots. His offensive role is reducing to the point he's mostly a catch-and-launch specialist (78 of his 149 shot attempts were threes in 2018-19).

But the numbers say he's still ahead of the aging curve.

Even an increasingly versatile Association has an obvious fondness for three-and-D specialists, and Sefolosha's stats say he's acing the role. Last season, he not only posted his second-best three-point percentage (43.6), but he also finished third among small forwards in ESPN.com's defensive real plus-minus (2.33).

"He's just such a smart player, he feels the game really well. ... His catch-and-go's, his ability to get into the paint, make good passes, he just has a knack for deflections and steals," Kyle Korver said, per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.



Sefolosha isn't an exciting option, but who is at this position?

Before you answer Joe Johnson, just remember this isn't an over-30 three-on-three league. The last time he logged NBA minutes, he shot 40.6 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from deep over 55 games in 2017-18.

Sefolosha is aging more gracefully than Luol Deng, and his skill set is more helpful than Corey Brewer's helter-skelter style. Justin Anderson is a 25-year-old without an offensive identity, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is an intriguing idea but statistically abysmal (career 7.9 player efficiency rating).

Add it up and the slow and steady Sefolosha takes the checkered flag.