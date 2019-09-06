Report: Jon Gruden 'Amused' by 'Awesome' Antonio Brown YouTube Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 7, 2019

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown added a chapter to his eventful preseason Friday evening when he published a YouTube video featuring a conversation between himself and head coach Jon Gruden that focused on his displeasure over how he's been portrayed in the media:

It's unclear whether Gruden knew about the video before it was posted or whether he granted Brown permission to record and publicize the conversation, but the head coach reportedly didn't mind, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

Earlier Friday, Gruden publicly supported Brown and said the seven-time Pro Bowler would play the team's home opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Brown would be suspended after he got into a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock during practice Wednesday. That didn't happen, but Brown was fined by the team for his actions, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

