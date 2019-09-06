Rice Starting QB Wiley Green Put on Backboard, Carted Off After Scary Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

Rice quarterback Wiley Green (5) preparing to pass the ball against Army during an NCAA football game on Friday, August 30, 2019, in West Point, N.Y. Army won 14-7. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Rice Owls quarterback Wiley Green was stretchered off the field late in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Rice Stadium after being injured while attempting to score a rushing touchdown.

Green stayed on the ground after being tackled by multiple Wake Forest defenders. One of the tackles appeared to be to his upper body. It was a scary scene, according to the reports:

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports noted Green was able to give a thumbs-up to the crowd as he exited the field.

Green made four appearances as for Rice last year, though it wound up serving as a redshirt season. The redshirt freshman entered 2019 as the Owls' starting quarterback.

He went 7-of-14 for 62 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in a season-opening loss to Army on Aug. 30. Prior to his injury Friday, he was 3-of-5 for 69 yards in two drives.

Rice trailed 14-0 at the time of the injury, though Green had led the team to the 2-yard line.

Graduate transfer Tom Stewart replaced Green and helped the Owls finish the drive with a touchdown. He led Rice to the end zone on its next drive as well, using his legs for a 10-yard rushing score. That evened the contest at 14-all.

