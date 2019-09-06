Raiders' Antonio Brown Reportedly Fined After Altercation with GM Mike Mayock

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have fined wide receiver Antonio Brown an undisclosed amount of money following his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock during a Wednesday practice, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

"[Brown's] been fined, and he's not happy," a source told Werder.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Brown cursed at Mayock and called him a "cracker" during the altercation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the team planned to suspend Brown, but the Raiders welcomed him back on Friday.

Head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Brown will be available for the team's Week 1 home opener against the Denver Broncos.

Brown was listed on the Raiders' Thursday injury report with a "not injury related - conduct" designation after being absent from the team facility, but he wasn't on the Friday injury report.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler also publicly apologized to his teammates and the organization in a Friday presser.

This week's events continue a dramatic training camp for Brown and the Raiders.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez provided a timeline of events, which include Brown suffering severely frostbitten feet after failing to wear proper footwear in a cryotherapy chamber, filing multiple grievances against the NFL to wear his banned Schutt Air Advantage helmet and leaving camp without permission multiple times.

Mayock held an August 18 press conference where he told media that Brown had to be "all-in or all-out."

In early September, the GM sent Brown a letter detailing fines for the unexcused camp absences. The wideout then posted the letter on Instagram with this note: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."

Tensions between the two reportedly boiled over Wednesday, although all seems to be well for now as the Raiders face Denver on Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET.