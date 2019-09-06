Deandre Ayton Donates $100,000 to Bahamian Relief Efforts from Hurricane Dorian

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is pledging $100,000 to the Bahamas as his native country has been impacted by Hurricane Dorian. 

Ayton announced his charitable contributions via social media on Friday:

The 21-year-old also asked Phoenix fans to do what they can to help the relief effort. On Sept. 10, Ayton and the Suns will be collecting supplies and donations in order to support the cause.

According to CNN, Hurricane Dorian killed at least 30 people in the Bahamas and "hundreds more are missing." It was a Category 5 storm when it made landfall in the Bahamas.

Ayton was born in the Bahamas and came to the United States when he was 12 years old. He spent one season at the University of Arizona before going No. 1 overall to Phoenix in the 2018 NBA draft.

