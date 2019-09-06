Photo: Liberty HC Hugh Freeze to Coach from 'Medical Chair' vs. Louisiana

Matt Bell/Associated Press

A week after coaching from a hospital bed, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has a more manageable setup for this week's game against Louisiana.

Freeze will coach from a "medical chair" Liberty sent to Louisiana to be installed in the press box for the game, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Forde also provided a snapshot of the chair:

The coach is recovering from surgery for a staph infection that was considered life-threatening. He had complained of back problems during training camp before his diagnosis.

"The doctors told me if it had been another 24 hours, that strand of bacteria could have gotten to my heart and that I would have been fighting for my life," Freeze told ESPN's Chris Low. "It's the way God works because there's no doubt that bacteria would have killed me if [Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr.] wasn't so quick to make sure we got the right people involved."

Liberty had Freeze coach from the press box in a hospital bed for last week's 24-0 loss to Syracuse. He even spoke to the team at halftime and provided adjustments via FaceTime.

Louisiana's press box does not have enough room for a hospital bed, so an alternative plan had to be made.

Freeze is in his first season as Liberty's head coach. He coached at Ole Miss from 2012-16 before resigning amid a recruitment scandal.