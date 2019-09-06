Report: Antonio Brown Gives Raiders 'Emotional Apology' After Mayock Incident

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly issued an "emotional apology" during a team meeting Friday following his blowup with general manager Mike Mayock.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Raiders team captains are "standing with [Brown]" following the apology. The Pro Bowler's future with the Raiders appeared to be in doubt Thursday after he got into an altercation with Mayock after being fined for missing two team activities over frustration with the NFL banning his preferred helmet.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Raiders planned to suspend Brown, thus voiding the more than $30 million guaranteed on his contract. It was considered possible, if not likely, that he would never play a down with the team.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on ESPN's Get Up! earlier Friday and said he's hopeful that the situation can be resolved.

"There isn't an issue as far as I'm concerned, outside of what happened a couple days ago at practice," Rosenhaus said. "Antonio is looking forward to putting all of this stuff behind him. He wants to play football. He wants to have a good relationship with the team. That's why he signed with them. That's why he was traded there. Obviously, there's been a lot of speculation about the foot injury, the helmet. His feet are healthy. He's got a new helmet."

Rosenhaus categorized Brown's relationship with Raiders coach Jon Gruden as "good" but seemed to admit there's tension with Mayock. Gruden and Mayock are close dating back to their days as television analysts, and the former NFL Network draft guru is in his first season as a general manager.

It's clear, based on all of his actions this offseason, that Brown expects some level of superstar treatment. Much of his frustration in Pittsburgh stemmed from the fact he believed Ben Roethlisberger received preferential treatment. The Raiders knew all of this and saw potential despite Brown's controversial offseason, then proceeded to work through the helmet issue with him, only to fine him days before the season began.

It's fair to say both parties could have handled the situation better. However, it remains possible that the tension between Mayock and Brown has reached a point of no return. Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that he does not expect Brown to play in the Raiders' season opener.