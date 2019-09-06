Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Told Him He Wasn't Fun Enough for 'Taco Tuesday'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

We'll have to wait to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis' chemistry on the court.

However, it appears their Taco Tuesday chemistry could use some work.

Davis revealed that LeBron told him that his energy was a little lacking for their Taco Tuesday video while responding to a Twitter question Friday.

"Taco Tuesday was great. ... LeBron does it every Tuesday. I've been invited once. You know, he said I wasn't fun enough, so hopefully I get invited back soon and make you guys laugh."

Davis appeared in a Taco Tuesday video in July and was, admittedly, more subdued than his enthusiastic teammate. He showed a little more gumption in the video he posted on Twitter this time around, so perhaps he's been working on his own version of...whatever noise LeBron is making in that video.

LeBron's Taco Tuesday push has swept the nation, so much so that the four-time MVP has looked to brand the phrase.

Given the fact that AD and LeBron will be spending at least eight months' worth of Tuesdays in each other's general presence come training camp later this month, odds are AD will get a chance to redeem himself.