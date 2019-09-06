FIBA World Cup 2019: Saturday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Shi Tang/Getty Images

A highly anticipated battle between the United States and Greece headlines a full day of action Saturday at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Four teams have already clinched spots in the quarterfinal, with Argentina, Poland, Serbia and Spain all moving to 4-0 with wins Friday. Those teams will battle for positioning in their final second-round matchups Sunday.

Meanwhile, there is more drama in Groups K and L, as USA, Brazil, France and Australia all have a chance to move on with wins in their next game. The teams who struggled out of the gate also continue their 17-32 classification battles over the weekend.

Here is what you need to know about Day 8 from China.

New Zealand vs. Japan

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Spread: NZ -15

Prediction: New Zealand 92, Japan 65

Japan has struggled to score so far, and that was with Rui Hachimura, who will sit out the remainder of the tournament due to knee discomfort, per Caroline Brandt of NBC Sports. There simply isn't enough talent elsewhere on the roster to keep up on the scoreboard.

Corey Webster has been on fire and should lead New Zealand to an easy win.

Australia vs. Dominican Republic

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: AUS -22

Prediction: Australia 90, Dominican Republic 72

Australia doesn't seem to be missing Ben Simmons so far with a lot of veteran NBA talent on the roster. The squad is 3-0 so far this tournament behind Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, Aron Baynes and Joe Ingles.

The Dominican Republic has played well to this point, but there likely isn't enough offense with Victor Liz getting little help on that end of the court. While the game could stay close for a while, the upside is limited, and it's hard to expect the squad to advance in this championship.

Canada vs. Jordan

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: CAN -25.5

Prediction: Canada 96, Jordan 75

Jordan was outscored by 77 points in its first three games, and that trend won't stop in the consolation rounds, especially against a Canadian team that is better than its 1-2 record so far. Corey Joseph and Khem Birch have played well, but the competition was too good in losses to Australia and Lithuania.

Canada should be able to finish strong in the classification bracket.

Brazil vs. Czech Republic

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Spread: BRA -5.5

Prediction: Czech Republic 85, Brazil 83

Both of these teams have arguably exceeded expectations so far as neither was a shoo-in to reach the second round. Now they both have a chance to get to the quarterfinals, but winning this game is a must.

Brazil has tons of experience with Leandro Barbosa and Anderson Varejao spending nearly two decades in international competition, but the age could be a factor through a busy schedule in China.

Tomas Satoransky and the Czech Republic could take advantage with some fresher legs down the stretch in a close battle.

Turkey vs. Montenegro

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Spread: TUR -9

Prediction: Turkey 88, Montenegro 75

Turkey showed its talent in its overtime loss to the United States and still boasts a quality squad despite its subsequent loss to the Czech Republic. Cedi Osman and Ersan Ilyasova represent a dangerous combination, and they should be able to take out Montenegro in this classification battle.

France vs. Lithuania

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: FRA -3.5

Prediction: France 84, Lithuania 75

Rudy Gobert is arguably one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and that has continued in the FIBA World Cup with 2.7 blocks and 10 rebounds per game. He completely changes the game for opponents who have few opportunities inside.

This could be devastating for Lithuania, which has shot just 29.6 percent from three-point range in the tournament. The consistently underrated squad has lit up the scoreboard to this point, but they won't be able to get easy baskets in this matchup.

Evan Fournier should be able to lift the French offense to a win and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Germany vs. Senegal

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: GER -22

Prediction: Germany 105, Senegal 68

Germany might be the biggest disappointment so far in this tournament thanks to two losses by a combined six points to France and the Dominican Republic. The team bounced back with an easy win over Jordan Thursday, and that level of play should continue against Senegal with Dennis Schroder potentially having a huge game.

United States vs. Greece

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Spread: USA -9

Prediction: United States 95, Greece 91

Giannis Antetokounmpo disappeared down the stretch in Greece's disappointing loss to Brazil, but he'll be ready to go against the United States.

The reigning NBA MVP had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against New Zealand and isn't going to hold anything back in what will be his team's biggest game of the tournament.

With Georgios Printezis shooting 7-of-10 from three-point range, Greece can stick with USA on the scoreboard.

However, the Americans still have plenty of talent even without their A lineup (or even their B lineup). Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell have played well in the backcourt, while Khris Middleton can play a huge factor against his Bucks teammate Antetokounmpo.

Even without the injured Jayson Tatum, there will be just enough offense from the United States to survive another close battle and advance to the knockout stage.