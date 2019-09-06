Cowboys' Stephen Jones Says Amari Cooper Contract Talks Haven't Been Serious

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have finally fed Zeke, but there are still two other offensive stars hungry for extensions.

Following running back Ezekiel Elliott ending his 40-day holdout to sign a record-breaking six-year, $90 million extension, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones provided an update on receiver Amari Cooper's contract negotiations—or lack thereof.

"There haven't been a lot of negotiations with Amari, period," Jones said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "And I'm not free to be able to share why. I think at some point we'll start that. I don't know what their parameters will be."

Calvin Watkins, also with the Dallas Morning News, provided a separate update:

The team doesn't need to force the issue given Cooper hasn't held out like Elliott did. What's more, he has said several times that he's not stressing over inking his next contract before the start of the 2019 season.

In late July, Cooper told Nick Eatman of the team's official website: "I just think it's going to come naturally. Whether it happens in the offseason or not, it’s really not a big deal to me."

While there is some immediacy involved with Cooper entering the final season of his current deal, he added to Eatman that he wanted to be with the team "running routes, catching balls from Dak" rather than hold out.

Just as Elliott reset the running back market, New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas reset the receivers market with a five-year, $100 million extension with $61 million in guarantees in late July. At the time of Thomas' signing, Cooper said "hopefully" when asked if he thought the deal would impact his next contract.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is also seeking an extension as he enters the final year on his contract. On Wednesday, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that the Cowboys have "remained focused on Prescott and are making a late run" with "nothing imminent with Cooper."

Cooper arrived to Dallas from the Oakland Raiders through a trade in October last season. Given the Cowboys coughed up a first-round pick to acquire Cooper, it would make sense to assume the two sides will eventually agree on an extension to keep him as the team's No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future.