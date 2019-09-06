Packers' Tramon Williams on Mitch Trubisky: We Knew We Could Win If He Played QB

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

As if the Green Bay Packers defense didn't take enough shots at Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Thursday night's season opener, defensive back Tramon Williams managed to save one for his postgame media session as well.

Williams said after Green Bay's 10-3 victory, according to WFRV's Lily Zhao and The Athletic's Matt Schneidman:

"We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback. We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance."

Given Thursday's performance, Williams and the Green Bay defense earned the right to talk. At least for one night, anyway.

The Packers held the reigning NFC North champs to just one field goal in 12 drives on their home field. Chicago had just one drive last more than seven plays, and that drive ended with an interception in the end zone with two minutes to play:

It was that kind of night for Trubisky.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season, the third-year quarterback completed 26 of 45 pass attempts for 228 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Adding to his struggles, he was sacked five times.

That suffocating performance helped the Packers start the season with an important divisional victory on the road.

Green Bay will have some to enjoy this win, but this will not be the last the Packers will see of Trubisky and the Bears this season. Trubisky will have the opportunity to try to make Williams eat his words when the Bears visit Lambeau Field in Week 15.