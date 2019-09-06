Bears HC Matt Nagy Says Scoring 3 Points in Loss to Packers Is 'Ridiculous'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears' 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Thursday night's season opener at Soldier Field set the bar rather low for the offense going forward.

"Three points is ridiculous," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters after the game, adding: "Obviously unacceptable. It starts with me."

Chicago managed 254 yards of offense and went just 3-of-15 on third downs. The Bears' approach was one-dimensional, with 15 rushing attempts compared to 45 passes.

