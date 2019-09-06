Bears HC Matt Nagy Says Scoring 3 Points in Loss to Packers Is 'Ridiculous'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 6, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 05: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears' 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Thursday night's season opener at Soldier Field set the bar rather low for the offense going forward.

"Three points is ridiculous," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters after the game, adding: "Obviously unacceptable. It starts with me."

Chicago managed 254 yards of offense and went just 3-of-15 on third downs. The Bears' approach was one-dimensional, with 15 rushing attempts compared to 45 passes.

   

