Brandon Marshall: No Antonio Brown Drama at Raiders Camp 'Cuz He Wasn't There'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Although Antonio Brown has found himself constantly in the headlines throughout this offseason, former Oakland Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall is on the record saying the star wideout was not a distraction for the Silver and Black.

Because the seven-time Pro Bowler was almost never around the team.

"Nah, he really wasn't a distraction cuz he wasn't there a lot," Marshall says. "We just didn't know where he was at. ... He wasn't there, so there wasn't a lot of distraction cuz people just figured he was away getting his feet right."

Marshall spent five months as Brown's teammate after signing with the Raiders in March. He was released on Aug. 30.

Brown has been the story of the offseason after he forced his way out of Pittsburgh, which helped him land a new three-year, $50.1 million deal while being traded to Oakland.

He was sidelined for the majority of training camp after he suffered extreme frostbite after failing to wear proper footwear while using a cryotherapy machine. He was also engaged in a prolonged battle with the NFL as he sought to continue to wear his preferred helmet, which is no longer approved by the league.

After having multiple appeals denied, Brown found a new helmet to wear and even came out of the saga with an endorsement deal.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Oakland is planning on suspending Brown following a heated altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. Per Schefter, the confrontation stemmed from Brown posting a letter from Mayock regarding a fine handed down by the organization on social media.



"That definitely surprised me," Marshall added. "... I never thought I would wake up and hear that news."

Marshall noted that he believes Brown and the Raiders can mend their relationship.