Stanford QB K.J. Costello Out vs. USC with Head Injury; Davis Mills to Start

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, center, sits on the ground as trainers tend to him during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. K.J. Costello was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Stanford Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out Saturday's showdown with the USC Trojans due to a head injury. 

Junior Davis Mills is set to replace Costello and start for the first time in his career.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

