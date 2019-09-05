Stanford QB K.J. Costello Out vs. USC with Head Injury; Davis Mills to Start

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Stanford Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out Saturday's showdown with the USC Trojans due to a head injury.

Junior Davis Mills is set to replace Costello and start for the first time in his career.

