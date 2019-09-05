Donald Trump Awards Jerry West Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

President Donald Trump shakes hands before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA basketball player and general manager Jerry West, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

President Donald Trump presented Lakers legend and NBA executive Jerry West with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

"It never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world by chasing a bouncing ball," West said during the ceremony at the White House. "I was a dreamer, my family didn't have much."

West, 81, made the All-Star team in each of his 14 NBA seasons and won one NBA championship. He is the only player in league history to win a Finals MVP on a losing team, and his silhouette is used as the NBA logo.

"He made plays that will be remembered forever," Trump said.

Since his retirement, West has become one of the most successful executives in NBA history, winning eight championships.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

