Report: Raiders' Antonio Brown Not Expected to Play Week 1 After Altercation

The Oakland Raiders plan to be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for their Week 1 home opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders planned to suspend Brown after the wide receiver got into a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock at a Wednesday practice.

However, it's unclear whether Brown will be suspended or declared inactive for the Week 1 contest, per Rapoport.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with NFL Network's Stacey Dales (h/t James Palmer of NFL Network) and said the following:

As ESPN's Paul Gutierrez noted, Brown has had a tumultuous offseason that includes suffering severely frostbitten feet, filing and losing two grievances against the NFL to wear his banned Schutt Air Advantage helmet, leaving training camp twice without permission from the team and the aforementioned Wednesday practice.

He also argued with a strength and conditioning coach during that practice and fired a football at a fence after catching a pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

Furthermore, Brown took to Instagram to express his displeasure after the team fined him for the missed practices, posting a letter Mayock sent to him outlining the disciplinary actions.

Brown is listed on the Raiders' injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice with a "not injury related - conduct" designation.

The team has been largely mum on Brown since the reported incidents Wednesday. Mayock spoke with assembled media members Thursday, but only for 13 seconds:

Head coach Jon Gruden also didn't provide much information in a Thursday press conference but noted the team has been forced to prepare sans Brown.

Oakland's offense may have encountered a difficult contest against the Broncos even with Brown, but it now faces an even taller task to overcome a stout defense led by star edge-rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who combined for 26.5 sacks last season.

Denver is also led by first-year head coach Vic Fangio, who was the coordinator for the Chicago Bears' No. 1 scoring defense in 2018.

As for the Raiders' passing attack, Tyrell Williams will move up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, and rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow figures to see more targets. Wideout J.J. Nelson is another candidate for increased looks, as is starting tight end Darren Waller.

Caesars Palace lists Denver as a two-point road favorite.